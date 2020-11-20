To the house! Boerne Champion HS student with special needs scores 80-yard touchdown

BOERNE, Texas – This football season has been filled with ups and downs, cancellations and postponements, but on Thursday night, the Boerne Champion junior varsity football team and coaches enjoyed an incredible moment for one their teammates.

Eric Barnhill, a special needs student at Champion High School, rushed for an 80-yard touchdown in the Chargers game against Floresville’s junior varsity.

Barnhill is a sophomore and has been on the team for two years, according to the district.

Boerne ISD posted a video of the touchdown on the district’s social media accounts on Friday morning. The district shared the video with KSAT.

Barnhill took the handoff, hit the right edge and then showed off his speed down the sideline as the crowd cheered him on.

He was embraced in the end zone by his teammates and Floresville players. Barnhill ran to the sidelines and was congratulated by the coaches and staff.

“This is the epitome of kindness and positively impacting the lives of others. Thanks to Floresville ISD for this!” Boerne ISD posted on social media.

The district said Coach Dale Coley, the Champion wide receiver coach, brought the idea to varsity Head Coach Keith Kaiser.

Floresville was approached about the idea prior to the game and they were very excited to help out, district spokesperson Bryan Benway said.