Hewlett Packard headquarters leaving Silicon Valley for ‘state-of-the-art campus’ in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. will move its global headquarters from the prosperous Silicon Valley to Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city that poses as “an attractive market,” company officials said.

The company and Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that HPE will open in a new, “state of the art campus” in early 2022 in Spring, just outside of Houston. Its existing campus in San Jose, California, will transition to the new headquarters for HPE’s Aruba Intelligent Edge business.

Already a mega employment hub for HPE, Houston is home to more than 2,600 company employees, Abbott said. The company also has locations in Plano and Austin.

“We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region,” Abbott in a news release. “Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone.”

The governor credited low taxes and a “high quality of life” as the Lone Star State’s lures for businesses.

Officials with the City of Houston said the move could potentially add hundreds of new jobs in the coming years.

.@HouMayor Welcomes Hewlett Packard Enterprise (@HPE) HQ Relocation to Houston Region. Read his statement here https://t.co/BCncpNrAcI pic.twitter.com/k1ep32rqf8 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) December 1, 2020

Founded in 1939 in a garage in Palo Alto, California, the tech giant has remained a stalwart in Silicon Valley.

Due to changes surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, HPE says the relocation comes amid a re-evaluation of cost savings and the work-from-home era.

“The most diverse city in America and the fourth-largest, Houston provides the opportunity over time to draw more diverse talent into our ranks – a key priority for HPE as we work to be unconditionally inclusive,” a news release states. “We also anticipate long term cost savings associated with this move that we can reinvest in key areas of our business and innovation.

“Given our company’s long history in the region, this move makes sense for HPE. The world has changed, and we are changing with it for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”