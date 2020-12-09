Here are some of the best coping mechanisms to deal with hard times in 2020

As we get closer to the new year, one of the many resolutions may be to just be more positive in 2021.

According to a recent poll published by goodnewsnetwork.org, eight in 10 Americans say they really want to hear some positive news.

Those who participated in the polls says the constant stream of bad news from the coronavirus, the stress from the election, and loss of jobs have taken a toll.

The survey of 2,000 Americans also asked people how they are coping with that stress.

43% say they try to make at least one person smile every day.

34% say they try to make someone laugh.

Others in the survey say they are dealing with the added stress by going for a walk, calling a friend, or snuggling up with a pet.

Another way to feel better is to give back.

According to a poll conducted on giving Tuesday, six out of 10 people who had hard times during 2020 said they were led to give more back to their community.

One of the biggest and most recent example of that giving was in KSAT’s ‘No Shave November’ challenge, which supports cancer prevention, research and education.

The KSAT team ranked fifth in country, raising more than $9,700, all thanks to people giving, even during a tough year.

That kind of generosity can not only help others, psychologist say, it can also have a profound effect on your outlook on life, despite your recent circumstances.

Mental health experts say if you consider these coping mechanisms, your view of the upcoming year can look bright indeed.