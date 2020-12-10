San Antonio man builds 50 desks, donates to elementary students

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, many kids are learning from home and not all of them have the supplies they need for success.

Enter Bob Braun, a San Antonio resident who wanted to give back, along with local nonprofit Communities In Schools.

Mr. Braun wanted to help families of students who don’t have a space to concentrate on their studies. With supplies that were provided by Home Depot, Braun and a handful of his friends built the desks that were then distributed to students at Montgomery Elementary School on the Northeast Side through the help of Communities In Schools.

All told, 50 students received a desk on Wednesday.

Montgomery Elementary School students received desks from Bob Braun and Communities In Schools on Dec. 9, 2020. (Robert Sammaron/KSAT)

“You know if you have to keep moving from one place to another, working at the kitchen table and have to clear everything off, it’s disrupting to their studies,” Braun said. “Just to have a place they can keep their supplies and their books and all their equipment in one place I think that would help tremendously”

During a normal holiday season, Communities In Schools helps provide families with meals, winter coats, and toys. Though a new set of challenges are brought on by the pandemic, 50 area students now have a place of their own to work at home.