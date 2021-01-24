Stolen utility vehicle from San Antonio recovered, 1 arrested in Uvalde County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after an undocumented individual was arrested and a stolen utility vehicle from San Antonio was recovered by the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in a Facebook post they were first dispatched around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, to the 13000 block of State Highway 55 North for a trespassing complaint.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found the stolen utility truck and arrested one undocumented person, according to the sheriff’s deputies.

Officials said the driver of the utility vehicle led U.S. Border Patrol agents on a pursuit earlier in the day, left the roadway and drove through fences. The utility truck was also modified to transport more passengers, deputies said.

The vehicle has since been recovered and only one arrest has been made so far.

This is a developing story and the investigation is still ongoing.

