UV gadgets for killing viruses come with limitations, experts say

SAN ANTONIO – Can ultraviolet products made for home use kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19? The short answer, according to experts, is probably. However, they warn the low-dose products sold at stores have limitations and come with a risk.

Using ultraviolet light to sterilize is nothing new. Hospitals have used it for years to deactivate or kill germs. Now, we’re seeing that same technology in gadgets for sale in stores.

UV light has been shown to kill many bacteria and viruses, and that may very well include the novel coronavirus. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the data is limited.

“The thing about ultraviolet is -- it is of sufficient energy to cause damage to cells, DNA and other biological material, which can make it a powerful disinfectant against viruses and bacteria,” said James Dickerson, chief scientist for Consumer Reports.

Most UV lamps, wands or boxes you see for sale use UV-C. While these types of products are popular, they do have limitations, according to the FDA and Consumer Reports.

For instance, the light needs direct exposure to the surface to kill coronavirus. If dust, dirt or even small crevices block the beam, the UV light may not be fully effective.

Many UV lamps sold for home use are low-dose. That means it may take longer exposure to potentially render a virus inactive. Waving the light quickly over your countertops will likely not be enough.

There are also safety concerns because UV lights can burn the eyes and skin.

“Some devices turn off when opened,” Dickerson said. “But if you own a product with an exposed UV lamp, never look directly at the light.”

UV lights should not be used as a substitute for other precautions, such as thorough hand washing.

Spurs deploy robots to disinfect AT&T Center amid NBA COVID-19 surge