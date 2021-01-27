The best ways to cope with seasonal depression

When it’s cold or damp outside it can really impact your mood and it’s not in your head. It’s called seasonal depression.

The National Institutes of Health defines winter blues as a short period of time when a person may not feel like themselves or feel a little down due to weather changes in the fall or winter.

The pandemic also doesn’t help seasonal depression. A psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor from the Ohio State University, however, has some tips:

One of the first things experts suggest is to make sure you schedule time with family and friends. The pandemic has left a lot of us home alone, but make the effort to schedule phone calls or zoom sessions with your family and friends.

Don’t be afraid to say “I’m having a hard time”. Chances are your loved ones are going through the same thing.

Second, don’t be afraid to reach out to a therapist.

Also, stop reaching for the wine glass. Doctors say resisting the urge to drink your depression away can help your depression symptoms. Alcohol can intensify what you are feeling.

Finally, get outside and de-stress. Seasonal depression can be caused by a lack of sun, so go outside, best time in the winter is in the early morning.

If you are having serious suicidal thoughts you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Line 1-800-273-TALK (8255).