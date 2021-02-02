Investigators working to determine cause of Northeast Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A fire investigation and arson team are investigating a house fire on the city’s Northeast Side late Monday night.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Parmenter Street, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a fire in a bedroom of the house. They were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident.

The fire was contained to one room and damage to the home was minor, fire officials said. No one was hurt.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate was not released.