Abandoned East Side home destroyed by flames, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A house on the East Side will likely will be deemed a total loss following a fire early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at an abandoned home in the 600 block of Iowa Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said they were able to put out the fire quickly and without incident. The damage to the home, however, was quite extensive.

There was no one inside the house and no utilities were being used by the home, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Investigation crews have since been called out.