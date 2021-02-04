TxDOT’s ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’ program urges drivers to be alert, exercise caution

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign is currently underway and is urging motorists to be alert and exercise caution when traveling around large trucks on Texas roadways.

Every day, thousands of large trucks and tractor-trailers travel busy Texas highways, weighing 20 times more than an average car.

TxDOT says an 80,000 pound loaded tractor-trailer going 65 miles per hour can take as much as the length of a football field to come to a complete stop, which is why TxDOT says motorists should avoid driving too closely or swerving in front of a large truck.

A good rule of thumb for motorists to remember is that if they can’t see the truck driver in the truck’s side mirror, that truck driver can’t see them or their vehicle either.

To help keep everyone safe on the road, TxDOT says you do several things.

One, pass trucks safely by waiting until you can see both truck headlights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your lane.

Also, maintain a safe following distance, and never cross behind a truck that is backing up.

Finally, don’t squeeze between a truck and the curb. Trucks make wide right turns, and the driver may not see you.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart” is part of the End the Streak Texas program.

November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

TxDOT is asking all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.