1 person hospitalized, 1 detained after vehicle crash on I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to a hospital and another person has been detained following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of Interstate 10 East in the eastbound lanes, not far from North Foster Road.

According to police, a male driver rear-ended another vehicle on the main lanes of I-10, sending the vehicle off the highway and through a fence near a landfill.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The male driver was detained on suspicion of DWI, police said. His name and age were not released.