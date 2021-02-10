Behind the scenes: A taste of what we do at KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – At KSAT 12 we love to talk to students and educators about what we do behind the scenes and why we are so passionate about what we do.

Before the pandemic, our station tours were popular.

Previously, people were able to get a chance to look at things in an up close and personal way and it made for a memorable experience for everyone. But now, things are different.

Since we are not able to welcome people into the studio, we wanted to do something special to offer insight into all that we do.

GMSA Executive Producer Joy Presley and Max Massey spoke to some of the talented folks who work in front of the camera and behind the scenes who make it all happen.

As a team we tried to answer some of our frequently asked questions. Things like how and why we got into this business, what it takes to be part of this industry and advice for those who aspire to be TV journalists.

We hope this encourages the next generation to view this industry in an exciting and attainable way.

Ad

READ MORE: