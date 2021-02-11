WATCH: Black history professor discusses relationship between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X

The San Antonio Museum of Art hosted University of Texas at Austin professor, Dr. Peniel Joseph, for a Black History Month discussion in February.

Joseph, a professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the History Department in the College of Liberal Arts, discussed his recent award-winning book The Sword and Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

During the lecture, Joseph discussed the “nuanced analysis of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and their relationship toward one another while reexamining the Civil Rights Movement and the era they both came to define,” according to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Joseph is also the founding director of the LBJ School’s Center for the Study of Race and Democracy (CSRD)

To become a member or support the museum, readers can visit their website.

Ad

Find more content like this on our Black history page.