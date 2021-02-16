San Antonio Zoo seeking necessities for animal sanctuary as severe winter weather continues

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is asking the community for help in gathering items needed for the Primarily Primates Animal Sanctuary.

The nonprofit sanctuary, located in Leon Springs, has had power outages due to the severe winter weather, which has had devastating effects on the animals in its care.

The sanctuary is looking for donations that include:

Blankets

Flashlights

Propane Tanks

Generators

Heaters

Dog and cat carriers

Officials with Primarily Primates is asking that donations be brought to 26099 Dull Knife Trail only if it is safe for drivers to do so.