Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in Northeast Side apartment shooting

Two women killed in Northeast Side apartment shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman killed in a Northeast Side apartment complex shooting has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Leah Anders.

The shooting happened last Sunday at the Cottage Creek Apartments in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Police said Anders and the other victim, Anastasia Simms, were found dead in the living room after a suspect came to their apartment, stood outside and fired several shots into the home.

Another man inside of the apartment was grazed by bullets, according to officials.

One suspect arrested in connection with the case was identified as Abdi Shidad, 22. Shidad was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records showed. Shidad lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred, public records showed.

Mugshot of Abdi Shidad, taken in 2016. (KSAT)

