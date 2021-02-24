Legal assistance available to help Texas winter storm victims

SAN ANTONIO – In the wake of last week’s winter storm that left South Texas residents dealing with storm-related legal issues, the State Bar Association and the San Antonio Bar Association are offering free legal assistance to those who qualify.

“We anticipate we’ll be handling FEMA claims appeals, insurance claims denials, landlord-tenant issues, as well as contract issues for repair work,” said attorney David Evans, president of the San Antonio Bar Association.

Perhaps the most complex area where legal assistance would be needed is with FEMA claims.

“Sometimes the process itself, the claims process and applying for the claims, can be very difficult,” Evans said.

Evans also warned that scam artists are already at work in the area.

“A lot of people will come looking for a quick buck to make off from people during this trying time,” he said.

Evans said residents’ best bet is to contact the Texas Attorney Generals Office for scams.

He said the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid is the best option for assistance. Their number is 888-988-9996.

The San Antonio Bar Association’s number is 210-227-8822. For help from the State Bar Association, residents can call

800-504-7030.