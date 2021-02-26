Spike strip stops 3 teens allegedly running from police in stolen car

Image of a robbery and chase that ended on far West Side overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after a robbery and chase along local highways that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

San Antonio police took custody of the two boys and a girl after 4:30 a.m. Friday as they tried to exit the car on the Loop 1604 access road near Dove Canyon.

Police say the car they were in had been stolen earlier in the evening from a man at a hotel.

They say the man had gone to a room to meet up with a woman.

Instead, a group of men attacked him, hitting him in the head with a gun and taking his wallet, keys and car.

Officers spotted the stolen car shortly after 4 a.m. in the area of Loop 410 and Summit Parkway.

They say the driver refused to pull over and led them on a chase, initially along city streets, then on Loop 410 to Interstate 10 to Loop 1604.

At times they reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, police said.

With help from Bexar County sheriff’s deputies who deployed a spike strip, they were able to disable the car by flattening its tires.

Police say they caught and arrested the three teenagers as they tried to get out and run.