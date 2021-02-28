Texas woman wins over $300K at Las Vegas airport slot machine

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this April 21, 2020, photo, electric signs that usually advertise casinos and other entertainment now give tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas. Nevada's governor shuttered the glitzy casinos and nightlife attractions of Las Vegas in mid-March, leaving much of the famous gambling mecca empty. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Texas woman won big on a slot machine at a Las Vegas airport while waiting for her flight to return home last week.

McCarran International Airport, the ninth busiest airport in the U.S., took to Twitter on Feb. 26 to announce the woman’s winnings.

Megan H., of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B concourse, according to the airport.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse. Congratulations, Megan! #winning #luckylady pic.twitter.com/o1uyv84qgF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 26, 2021

A video of Megan’s big win also surfaced on social media, after Las Vegas Locally shared it on Twitter. The video has since gone viral.

This lady just hit a $300,000+ jackpot waiting for her flight at McCarran. 🎰 pic.twitter.com/7mUuIG8TJz — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 25, 2021

According to a report from USA Today, the $302,000 jackpot win isn’t a record at the airport. As of yet, the record holds at $3.96 million, the outlet reports.

In July, another visitor from California won big at the airport, taking home a prize of $873,000, according to USA Today.

Ad

MORE: These San Antonio-area stores were the luckiest for Texas Lottery payouts in 2020