Slow internet? A new WiFi 6 router may help

SAN ANTONIO – If you keep getting kicked out of Zoom meetings or your kids are complaining about slow internet, the problem may be your outdated router, not your internet service. And, it may be time to upgrade to the latest generation, the Wifi 6 router to fix it.

“About a year ago WiFi 6 routers were kind of hard to find, but nowadays they’re pretty much everywhere,” said Consumer Reports tech editor Nicholas De Leon.

So, what is WiFi 6? It’s the latest version of the WiFi networking standard. Tech jargon aside, what you really care about is that it transfers data faster and handles more data and more devices at the same time better than older WiFi standards. That means faster, more stable connectivity.

WiFi 6 routers are the first to have built-in support for WPA3, the latest wireless encryption standard, which makes it harder for hackers to access your private data.

You don’t have to worry about compatibility with older devices because different generations of WiFi are designed to communicate with each other.

“Because WiFi 6 routers are more efficient, your older devices may see better performance,” De Leon said.

If you’re ready to upgrade, Consumer Reports recommends the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 for $230 (a 2-pack) and $290 (3-pack).

Because a lot of tech that’s coming is expected to be WiFi 6-certified, upgrading your router now is like future-proofing your home network. And it just might stop your kids from complaining.

If you rent your router, check with your internet service provider to see if it offers a WiFi 6 upgrade. But be sure to ask about the total cost, because it might increase your monthly bills.