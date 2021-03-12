WATCH LIVE: San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness meets about winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness will meet on Friday morning to discuss the deadly winter storm that caused devastation in the city nearly one month ago.

The committee, which consists of City Council members and community stakeholders, will meet at 10 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The committee was assembled by Mayor Ron Nirenberg last month following the weather-related power and water crises.

In a previous meeting, members worked on the areas of questioning they planned to pursue - with a focus on SAWS, CPS Energy, and the City of San Antonio’s preparation and conduct during the winter event. However, the group left the full scope of their inquiries open.

Earlier this week, they asked for input from the community.

You can share your comments about the city’s preparedness and response to the recent winter weather events as well as recommendations for future preparedness efforts through the following channels through March 31:

Visiting www.sanantonio.gov/Emergency-Preparedness-Committee

Calling 311 or;

Texting SAEmergency to 55000.

The Committee on Emergency Preparedness holds public meetings at 10 a.m. on Fridays.

