Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday for San Antonio veterans

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans during a clinic on Saturday.

The vaccine clinic will be held at 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. Walk-ins will also be accepted for veterans that are 50 and older, beginning at 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Veterans who take part in the clinic must bring proper identification to verify their enrollment and to schedule their second dose, which will be given 21 days after their first vaccination.

Officials said the goal of the clinic is to vaccinate 500 veterans living in south San Antonio who may have difficulties reaching other vaccination sites.

The vaccinations that are available at this clinic are only for enrolled veterans and not caregivers or family members, according to officials.

To learn more about the vaccine, visit the VA’s COVID vaccine webpage here.

