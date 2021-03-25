Authorities searching for 83-year-old man who disappeared in West Texas

Police are searching for Charles “Bud" Wright, 83, who disappeared in West Texas on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Police officers in Stanton, Texas are searching for an 83-year-old man whose disappearance may pose as a threat to his own safety.

Charles “Bud” Wright was last seen around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Martin County Hospital in Stanton in a white 2016 Nissan Rogue with the Texas license plate 9HR-CX, according to DPS.

He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and has blue eyes. He was wearing a red plaid short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding the missing man is asked to contact the Stanton Police Department at 432-756-3303.

Stanton is located just northeast of Midland.