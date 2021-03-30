Person of interest in slaying of 20-year-old woman on jogging trail arrested on sexual assault charges, records show

Alexander Joshua Michelson has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, booking records show. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A person of interest in the fatal stabbing of a woman on a San Antonio jogging trail in 2018 has been arrested on charges relating to sexual assault.

Alexander Joshua Michelson, 25, was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this month and extradited to Bexar County, the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday. Records with the Bexar County Jail state he was booked early Tuesday morning.

He has two sexual assault cases against him, per county court records.

San Antonio police in June said they were searching for Michelson in connection with the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Mia Lutzenberger, whose body was found on a jogging trail near Ingram Park Mall on Oct. 30, 2018.

At the time SAPD identified Michelson as a person of interest in the slaying and said he had two active warrants, including aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

A warrant affidavit for the aggravated sexual assault states that in May 2017, Michelson attacked a woman inside his home. He sexually assaulted the woman twice, bit her, punched her and threatened her with a piece of glass, asking her “What if I carved my name across your chest?” the affidavit states.

In an incident in July 2015, a woman told police that Michelson sexually assaulted her in a restroom in the clubhouse of an apartment complex, a warrant affidavit states.

Those two cases are unrelated to Lutzenberger’s death, SAPD said.

Police found Lutzenberger’s body after two female acquaintances she was walking with reported they were attacked.

The women told police that while walking on the Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway North trails around 5 a.m., a person tried to rob them and hit them over the head. They said they found Lutzenberger fatally stabbed when they regained consciousness.

When police arrived at the scene, the women were at the Border Brook Trailhead along with two other men.

At the time of the crime, SAPD Chief William McManus said the witnesses’ accounts were not adding up.

Police have previously offered an award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

KSAT reporter Dillon Collier contributed to this report.

