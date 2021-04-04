HCSO: Man charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 21-year-old cousin

ELSA, Texas – A man is charged with manslaughter after Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies said he fatally shot his 21-year-old cousin last week.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the charge in a release on social media on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m., Friday, on a ranch property on mile 5 1/2 West in rural Elsa, Texas.

Deputies said they were notified that a man had been shot and after arriving on scene, they identified the victim as 21-year-old Alex Diaz.

Diaz was shot once in the torso and airlifted to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the HCSO.

After investigators met with Diaz’s cousin, Raul Reyes, he claimed his cousin had accidentally shot himself with his gun, officials said.

Upon further investigation, a witness told an investigator that they heard Diaz say he was shot by Reyes, according to deputies.

Reyes was formally charged Sunday with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

His bond is set at $300,000.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the HCSO at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).

