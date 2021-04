FILE - This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

The Yoakum Community Center is hosting a vaccine clinic for anyone 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments are still available to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you would like to make an appointment, please call 361-275-0878. If you receive the voicemail, please leave your name and number and someone will call you back to schedule your appointment.

Please be prepared to provide identification, a cell phone number and email address, as well.