East Central ISD partners with The Holdsworth Center for five year partnership

SAN ANTONIO – The Holdworth Center is helping school districts across the state develop strong and skilled leaders. Each year, the nonprofit partners with six districts for a five-year partnership.

The center invests $6 million in campuses as well as training for teachers, principals and district leaders.

This year, the East Central Independent School District was selected as one of six other districts to be a partner.

Superintendent Roland Toscano believes it will give the district an extra boost of support and will help students succeed.

“We’ve aspired to do that for a very long time and have done a lot of work around that, but The Holdsworth Center is really the best partner to help us in realizing that vision,” Toscano said.

President of the nonprofit, Lindsay Whorton, believes COVID-19 led to a greater need for districts to develop more leaders as they overcome new barriers.

“I think that’s why we had 43 applications this year, because this moment is demanding extraordinary leadership,” she said.

The Holdsworth Center was founded by H-E-B chairman, Charles Butt in 2017. They have since worked with 19 school districts around the state.