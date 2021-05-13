Midland man drowned in Guadalupe River, officials say

A man reported missing at the Guadalupe River was found dead on Wednesday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason McCoy, a 47-year-old man from Midland, was found Wednesday evening around 6:21 p.m. submerged in the river. He is believed to have drowned, according to the news release.

Hours earlier, at 1:28 p.m., McCoy’s family called emergency responders after they saw his kayak overturned. McCoy did not resurface, family members told authorities.

McCoy was found after an exhaustive search that included members of the McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Game Wardens, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Drone Program, Seguin Fire Marshal’s Office Drone Program, the Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation Unit and the New Braunfels Fire Department Dive Team.

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating McCoy’s death, though preliminary information indicates McCoy’s death is a “tragic accident and not the result of criminal activity,” according to the news release.