Bexar County property owners have until May 17 to appeal 2021 property appraisals, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti is reminding property owners in the area that they have until May 17 to appeal their 2021 property values with the Bexar Appraisal District if they do not agree with their new appraisal.

“We understand that the pandemic has affected many families and businesses financially,” Uresti said in a release. “This is why the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office wants to remind property owners that protesting their property values and applying for property tax exemptions are two ways to save money on their property tax bill.”

The Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office does not set property values. The Bexar Appraisal District, which is not part of the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, determines your property values, the office said in a statement.

All taxable properties are appraised on January 1st of each year. According to the tax office, there have been fluctuations in the market as a result of the pandemic and housing availability.

However, property and business owners are encouraged to file a protest if they feel that their proposed value is not a true reflection of their property’s current value.

“Be sure to provide as much information as possible on the protest form, whether it’s about comparable properties in your neighborhood or changes to your home, building, or land,” Uresti said.

According to the Bexar Appraisal District, over 600,000 property value increase notices were mailed out over the last month to property owners.

All property owners with proposed value increases of $1,000 or more should have received a Notice of Appraised Value from the appraisal district.

For more information, visit the Bexar Appraisal District website at www.bcad.org or call them at (210) 242-2432.

You can also call the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office at (210) 335-2251 for assistance.

