Man says he was shot while trying to stop car burglars in West Side neighborhood

SAPD: Victim wounded in side, taken to hospital

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to North Zarzamora Street and West Salinas Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO – A man who says he was trying to stop a crime in a West Side neighborhood has become a crime victim himself.

He was shot by someone who he says was breaking into cars in the area of North Zarzamora Street and W. Salinas Street.

Police received a call about the shooting shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

They found the man down in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his side.

He was alert and able to tell officers what happened to him.

They said he told them he confronted the alleged car burglars, and then an argument broke out.

The man says he tried to get away, but the group followed him, with one of them shooting him.

Police found shell casings in the nearby parking lot of a State Farm agency.

They also canvassed the area for other evidence, including surveillance video.

Officers said early on they had only a vague description of the people involved in the shooting, described as three men in their 20s.

