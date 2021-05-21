Pharmacy technician at Kerrville VA Medical Center charged after stealing drugs from mail, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A former pharmacy technician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kerrville has been arrested after federal authorities say he stole hydrocodone and oxycodone prescriptions.

Kerrville resident Scott M. Brown, 35, was charged with one count of theft of U.S. Mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

According to federal authorities, Brown stole the drugs from the mailroom of the VAMC, where he worked.

He also stole prescriptions from residential mailboxes at about 40 locations around Kerrville, Ingram and Center Point, authorities said.

Victims began reporting missing prescriptions from the VAMC in March.

Brown is in custody and has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday morning in San Antonio. The hearing will be before U.S Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad.

