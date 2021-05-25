San Antonio Metro Health, Six Flags giving away 20,000 one-day tickets with COVID-19 vaccines

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Want a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas? Then this deal is right for you.

While supplies last, San Antonio Metro Health officials are giving away 20,000 one-day tickets to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine at any Metro Health or partner vaccine clinic.

The giveaway will begin on Tuesday, May 25 and visitors who get the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics will receive a complimentary one-day ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas valid through Sept. 6, 2021.

Additionally, Metro Health is sharing the theme park tickets with its partners —including UT Health San Antonio, University Health System, University of the Incarnate Word, WellMed, San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County Health Collaborative and Curative.

