Man hospitalized after being shot on East Side, police say

SAPD is investigating following a shooting on Burnet Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after he was found shot on the city’s East Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Burnet Street and Hudson Street, not far from North Walters Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot twice, once in the back and once in the hand.

Police said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. His name and age were not released.

SAPD did not give a description of a possible suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.