SAPD: Man in critical condition following rollover crash on I-10

A rollover crash happened on I-10 near Ramsgate Street on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on I-10 near Ramsgate Street, not far from Vance Jackson Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver for an unknown reason lost control of his vehicle and took out an exit sign just before rolling the vehicle over. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The man’s name and age have not been released.

Three lanes of the highway had to be shut down while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.