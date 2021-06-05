Partly Cloudy icon
2 sought in connection with robbery at Ulta Beauty store, officials say

Man pointed handgun toward victim at store on NW Loop 410, police say

San Antonio
Crime
Robbery
San Antonio police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery at an area Ulta store.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with a robbery at an Ulta Beauty store.

Police said two men entered the store, located at 6065 Northwest Loop 410, at about 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, and started shopping.

The victim walked toward the men to try to help them. Police said one of the men pulled a handgun and pointed it toward the victim, saying, “Step back,” while the other man filled a shopping basket with fragrances.

The victim feared she would be shot and did not interfere, police said. The men then took the items without paying for them and fled in a gray, four-door vehicle, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrests of the people responsible for the robbery, police said. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, which can be contacted by calling 210-224-STOP (7867).

