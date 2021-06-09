Kitchen fire causes $70K in damage to Southwest Side home, SAFD says

A fire was called in at a single story home in the 5500 block of Aspen Valley Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire late Tuesday night on the city’s Southwest Side.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a single story home in the 5500 block of Aspen Valley Drive, not far from Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming through a skylight. The fire was put out quickly and without incident, fire officials said.

Investigators say the fire seems to have started near the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently unknown. Damage to the home is estimated at $70,000.

No injuries were reported.