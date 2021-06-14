Police arrest second suspect following Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities have arrested a second suspect believed to be responsible for a mass shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured 13 others.

The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb, was taken into custody Monday in Killeen. He was arrested without incident while enrolled in a summer class, according to a news release from the police department. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tabb’s booking photo was unavailable Monday.

The first suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting, taken into custody on Sunday, is a juvenile.

One of the 14 victims of the mass shooting in Austin, a tourist from New York, died from his injuries. Austin Police Department said in a release that Douglas John Kantor, 25, died at an area hospital around 12 p.m., Sunday.

The status of the second victim who was critically injured in the shooting is unclear as of yet.

It’s unclear if both of the suspects fired gunshots, according to police. They both could face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon said Saturday during a news briefing.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute between two parties, and it was deemed as an isolated incident, police said. Many of those shot, however, were innocent bystanders.

Officers were quick to respond to the incident and because of the chaos, six of the victims were taken to area hospitals in squad cars.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals,” said Chacon during a press briefing.

