Man shot during robbery attempt on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to an area near Corinne Drive and Ira Lee Street, not far from Austin Highway and Eisenhauer Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man was with a woman in his vehicle when the suspect tried to rob them. That’s when, police say, the suspect shot the man in his shoulder.

Police said the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. He has not been found.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not release a description of the suspect.