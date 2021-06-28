What are the benefits of buying pet insurance?

Pet ownership has soared during the pandemic and only about 25% of people have pet insurance. If you are on the fence about getting insurance for your four legged friend, here’s a list of some of the benefits.

Money Magazine recently rated the 12 best pet insurance companies by looking at deductibles, annual limits and how fast claims were processed.

The best overall value went to Healthy Paws.

Among the positives, almost all claims are processed in two days. However, there was a lack of a wellness or preventative care plan.

Next up, pet insurance from the ASPCA offered the best budget pet insurance.

It’s plan lets you visit any veterinarian and even covers the cost of microchipping your pet.

If you’re looking for the best 100% coverage, Figo took that honor. No vet network is needed and in some cases, it may reimburse up to 100% of a vet bill.

Other pet insurance plans were rated for the best dental coverage. There are also options for exotic animals.

For specifics on pet insurance plans, check with a provider near you.