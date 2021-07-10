Barack Obama drops 2021 summer playlist, featuring Rihanna, Bob Dylan and more

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

File image of former President Barack Obama.

We now know what former President Barack Obama is jamming out to this summer... and it’s a pretty good mix!

Obama shared his 2021 Summer Playlist Saturday afternoon on social media, and said he’s been vibing to “a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

These artists include Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sza, Drake ft. Lil Baby and classic artists, such as Bob Marley & The Wailers, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and more.

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. I put together a... Posted by Barack Obama on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The full playlist is listed below:

“Pick up your feelings,” by Jazmine Sullivan “Switch it up” by Protoje ft. Koffee “Holding back the years,” by Simply Red “My Sweet Lord,” by George Harrison “Straightenin” by Migos “Desperado,” by Rihanna “Leave the door open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic “Interlude,” by Sarah Vaughan “Ella no es tuya (remix)” by Rocky RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole “Tumbing dice,” by The Rolling Stones “Astronaut in the ocean,” by Masked Wolf “Frozen” by Sabrina Claudio “If you really love me,” by Stevie Wonder “Walkin’” by Miles Davis “Exodus,” by Bob Marley & The Wailers “Does anybody really know what time it is?” by Chicago “Coyote” by Joni Mitchell “Mohabbat,” by Arooj Aftab “Didn’t cha know,” by Erykah Badu “Allure” by Jay-Z “Consequence,” by Kekele “Everybody loves the sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity “So hard,” by Nezi “I’ll be your baby tonight,” by Bob Dylan “Neighbors,” by J. Cole “Good days,” by Sza “Text you back,” by brother sundance ft. Bryce Vine “You ain’t the problem,” by Michael Kiwanuka “Everything...(is never quite enough)” by Wasis Drop “The tears of a clown,” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles “Wants and needs” by Drake and Lil Baby “Aguas de marco,” by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim “Its way with me,” by Wye Oak “I’ll take you there,” by The Staples Sisters “Find a way,” by H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby “A kiss to build a dream on,” by Louis Armstrong “Speak your mind,” by Brandi Carlile “Lush life,” by Ella Fitzgerald

Sharing a summer playlist each year is a tradition Obama has followed since his presidency.

You can check out more of Obama’s playlists at his foundation’s website here.

