Barack Obama drops 2021 summer playlist, featuring Rihanna, Bob Dylan and more

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” the former president says.

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Music
File image of former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
File image of former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

We now know what former President Barack Obama is jamming out to this summer... and it’s a pretty good mix!

Obama shared his 2021 Summer Playlist Saturday afternoon on social media, and said he’s been vibing to “a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

These artists include Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sza, Drake ft. Lil Baby and classic artists, such as Bob Marley & The Wailers, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and more.

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. I put together a...

Posted by Barack Obama on Saturday, July 10, 2021

The full playlist is listed below:

  1. “Pick up your feelings,” by Jazmine Sullivan
  2. “Switch it up” by Protoje ft. Koffee
  3. “Holding back the years,” by Simply Red
  4. “My Sweet Lord,” by George Harrison
  5. “Straightenin” by Migos
  6. “Desperado,” by Rihanna
  7. “Leave the door open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  8. “Interlude,” by Sarah Vaughan
  9. “Ella no es tuya (remix)” by Rocky RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole
  10. “Tumbing dice,” by The Rolling Stones
  11. “Astronaut in the ocean,” by Masked Wolf
  12. “Frozen” by Sabrina Claudio
  13. “If you really love me,” by Stevie Wonder
  14. “Walkin’” by Miles Davis
  15. “Exodus,” by Bob Marley & The Wailers
  16. “Does anybody really know what time it is?” by Chicago
  17. “Coyote” by Joni Mitchell
  18. “Mohabbat,” by Arooj Aftab
  19. “Didn’t cha know,” by Erykah Badu
  20. “Allure” by Jay-Z
  21. “Consequence,” by Kekele
  22. “Everybody loves the sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity
  23. “So hard,” by Nezi
  24. “I’ll be your baby tonight,” by Bob Dylan
  25. “Neighbors,” by J. Cole
  26. “Good days,” by Sza
  27. “Text you back,” by brother sundance ft. Bryce Vine
  28. “You ain’t the problem,” by Michael Kiwanuka
  29. “Everything...(is never quite enough)” by Wasis Drop
  30. “The tears of a clown,” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
  31. “Wants and needs” by Drake and Lil Baby
  32. “Aguas de marco,” by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim
  33. “Its way with me,” by Wye Oak
  34. “I’ll take you there,” by The Staples Sisters
  35. “Find a way,” by H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby
  36. “A kiss to build a dream on,” by Louis Armstrong
  37. “Speak your mind,” by Brandi Carlile
  38. “Lush life,” by Ella Fitzgerald

Sharing a summer playlist each year is a tradition Obama has followed since his presidency.

You can check out more of Obama’s playlists at his foundation’s website here.

