Remember Clippy the paperclip? Microsoft is officially bringing him back... as an emoji

Do you remember the smiley little paperclip that would accompany you through all of your projects in Microsoft Word in 1997?

To refresh your memory, he has little eyebrows, big eyes and entertaining little quirks that could make you smile, even during some of your most tiresome online projects.

If you do remember Clippy, then we’ve got some semi-good news. The beloved virtual paperclip is being resurrected by Microsoft, though he won’t be a virtual assistant again.

The company announced in a Twitter post last week that Clippy would replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 if they got 20K likes.

To no surprise, the post received over 170K likes, and Microsoft confirmed the upcoming change on social media.

“Last, but not least, we had to use this opportunity to make a change that only we could truly make — so long flat, standard paperclip, and hello Clippy!”

You're welcome: https://t.co/gTiDe0joGb https://t.co/GNBgI4bIFn — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 15, 2021

“Sure, we may use fewer paper clips today than we did in Clippy’s heyday, but we couldn’t resist the nostalgic pull,” the company said in a statement.

Clippy will return later this year, according to the company. He was originally given the boot after the release of Office 2007.

Earlier this year, Clippy also resurfaced for one day as a sticker in Microsoft Teams before the company shut that down, according to a report from ABC 7.

Microsoft announced several other refreshed or new emojis last week that will be added to its platform in honor of World Emoji Day, which fell on Saturday, July 17.

You can learn more about Microsoft’s emoji changes at its website here.

