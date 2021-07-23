Partly Cloudy icon
Man indicted on murder charge in strangulation case, DA’s office says

Robert D. Martin accused of killing Crystal Furgeson on April 25

SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted Friday in an April murder case in which the victim was strangled, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Robert D. Martin intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Crystal Furgeson on April 25, 2021, by strangling her.

Martin is charged with murder, and the case will be prosecuted by the Family Violence Division in the 175th District Court.

If convicted, Martin faces five to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

