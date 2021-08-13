Man crashes vehicle into parked car after leading deputies on chase, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old is in custody after he led deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred just after midnight near Southwest 19th Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University on the city’s West Side.

According to deputies, the man refused to pull his vehicle over after he was seen driving through some stop signs. That when, deputies said, the man sped off and led deputies on a short chase just before losing control and crashing into a parked car on West Commerce Street.

Authorities said upon investigation they found two guns and narcotics inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained by deputies at the scene and taken to an area hospital for his injuries. The suspect has two outstanding warrants and now faces multiple charges, including unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of narcotics, deputies said.