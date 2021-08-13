Partly Cloudy icon
77º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man crashes vehicle into parked car after leading deputies on chase, BCSO says

Incident occurred just after midnight near 19th Street and Buena Vista

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, BCSO, Bexar County
SW 19th Street, Buena Vista chase and crash image.
SW 19th Street, Buena Vista chase and crash image. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old is in custody after he led deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred just after midnight near Southwest 19th Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from Our Lady of the Lake University on the city’s West Side.

According to deputies, the man refused to pull his vehicle over after he was seen driving through some stop signs. That when, deputies said, the man sped off and led deputies on a short chase just before losing control and crashing into a parked car on West Commerce Street.

Authorities said upon investigation they found two guns and narcotics inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained by deputies at the scene and taken to an area hospital for his injuries. The suspect has two outstanding warrants and now faces multiple charges, including unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of narcotics, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email