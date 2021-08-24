How to prepare your home during hurricane season

Whether you’re weathering a tropical system, or just your typical severe thunderstorm, there are steps you can take now to ensure you’re ready for anything.

First, you’ll want to think ahead in case you have to evacuate your home, especially during a flood.

There’s a lot to consider both inside and out so you’ll want to store loose items like grills and bikes and protect the doors and windows, but, often the biggest opening to houses — the garage door — is overlooked.

Have a plan for bracing the garage door to keep it from falling, losing pressure throughout the rest of the house.

Next is taking the time to stock what’s inside the house.

Take pictures of not only the big items like TVs and appliances, but also of clothing, that way you have proof of the amount of clothing in any particular closet for your insurer.

Keep in mind, San Antonio is only about 150 miles from the coast and tropical systems can be large.

A direct hit from a hurricane could have catastrophic effects here.

