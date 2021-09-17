Girl, 11, hospitalized from suspected shark bite while swimming on South Padre Island beach, report says

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – An 11-year-old girl visiting the beach on South Padre Island was hospitalized from a suspected shark bite, according to city officials.

South Padre Island public information officer Angelique Soto told KRGV that firefighters responded to the incident on the beach at 3 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found the girl, who was visiting with family from Colorado, with injuries to her thigh. She was transported to an area hospital and her condition is unknown.

A relative told first responders that they spotted a shark nearby, Soto told the television station.

Fire Chief Jim Pigg said shark bites are rare on South Padre Island beaches.

“We are thankful that the injuries are not worse,” he said.

