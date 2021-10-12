2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announces lineup of featured artists

SAN ANTONIO – Officials on Tuesday announced the official 2021 Featured Artists lineup for its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight across Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the River Walk. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
Famed San Antonio native and actor Jesse Borrego is the festival’s 2021 Honorary Curatorial Committee Chair.
“Luminaria is the brilliance of possibilities! It is an inclusive festival celebrating our roots, which captures a spiritual energy from our indigenous ancestors. Many cultured visions bring San Antonio life. Que Viva el Arte!” Borrego said.
More than 45 Texas artists and groups will showcase fine arts, film, digital art, dance, theatre, fashion and poetry.
Following is the lineup of featured artists:
Fine Art
- Adán Hernandez Tribute
- Adrian De La Cruz
- Kaldric Dow
- Symone Martinez
Theatre
- DeAnna Brown
- Marisela Barrera
Film
- Anna De Luna
- Guillermina Zabala
- Ryan Takaba
- Susi Lopera
- Violeta De Leon Davila
Performance Art/Music
- American Indians in Texas
- Alyson Alonzo
- Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio
- Bombasta
- Heartless The Monster
- Hotel Diplomats
- Ila Minori
- Jeremy Kingg
- Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jimenez
- Mariachi Las Alteñas
- Patricia Vonne
- Paula Cortez
- Pop Pistol
- Satara
- URBAN-15
- Poetry
- Eddie Vega
Music/Sound/Video Projection
- BRAINWAVVE
- Breathe Collective
- Deanna Arriaga
- Jesus Toro Martinez
- Yuliya Lanina
Art Installations
- dadaLab
- David D. Peña
- Gabi Magaly
- Gabriel Garcia
- Jillian Sortore and Carlos Perez
- Jonathan Lenhardt
- Jonathan Sims
- Justin Parr & Adam Smolensky
- Rob the Original
- Nain Leon
- Of the Serpent
- Fashion
- Casa De Ojos