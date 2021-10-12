2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announces lineup of featured artists

A news conference was held Tuesday to announce the official featured artists lineup of the 2021 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival that will be held Nov. 13.

SAN ANTONIO – Officials on Tuesday announced the official 2021 Featured Artists lineup for its annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight across Hemisfair, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the River Walk. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

Famed San Antonio native and actor Jesse Borrego is the festival’s 2021 Honorary Curatorial Committee Chair.

“Luminaria is the brilliance of possibilities! It is an inclusive festival celebrating our roots, which captures a spiritual energy from our indigenous ancestors. Many cultured visions bring San Antonio life. Que Viva el Arte!” Borrego said.

More than 45 Texas artists and groups will showcase fine arts, film, digital art, dance, theatre, fashion and poetry.

Following is the lineup of featured artists:

Fine Art

Adán Hernandez Tribute

Adrian De La Cruz

Kaldric Dow

Symone Martinez

Theatre

DeAnna Brown

Marisela Barrera

Film

Anna De Luna

Guillermina Zabala

Ryan Takaba

Susi Lopera

Violeta De Leon Davila

Performance Art/Music

American Indians in Texas

Alyson Alonzo

Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio

Bombasta

Heartless The Monster

Hotel Diplomats

Ila Minori

Jeremy Kingg

Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jimenez

Mariachi Las Alteñas

Patricia Vonne

Paula Cortez

Pop Pistol

Satara

URBAN-15

Poetry

Eddie Vega

Music/Sound/Video Projection

BRAINWAVVE

Breathe Collective

Deanna Arriaga

Jesus Toro Martinez

Yuliya Lanina

Art Installations