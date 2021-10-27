Silver Alert issued for man last seen in China Grove

Arthur Guzman, 69, was last seen in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna St. in China Grove.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 69-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday night in China Grove.

Arthur Guzman was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Via Acuna St. in the city, which is east of San Antonio, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Guzman has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Authorities believe he is driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate PJJ4930.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.