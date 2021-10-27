Cloudy icon
Local News

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in China Grove

Arthur Guzman may be driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate PJJ4930

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Arthur Guzman, 69, was last seen in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna St. in China Grove.
Arthur Guzman, 69, was last seen in the 6800 Block of Via Acuna St. in China Grove. (Texas DPS)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a 69-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday night in China Grove.

Arthur Guzman was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Via Acuna St. in the city, which is east of San Antonio, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Guzman has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 165 pounds, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black work boots.

Authorities believe he is driving a blue 2017 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate PJJ4930.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at 830-741-6153.

