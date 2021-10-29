Westbound lanes of Highway 90 closed in Uvalde after major crash

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police are warning about a major crash that has closed a portion of US Highway 90 E.

The crash happened Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Highway 90 at FM 2369, which is Hacienda Road, according to Uvalde police.

There are no details yet about how many vehicles are involved, but Airlife responded to the scene, according to a Uvalde County constable.

The constable also said it was the second major crash in the area today.

The westbound lanes of Highway 90 are closed as of 5 p.m. Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Uvalde police are asking drivers to avoid the area and said delays are expected.

