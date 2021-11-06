U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halts President Biden’s vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on Saturday after receiving pushback from GOP and Texas officials, court documents show.

This comes just one day after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over the mandate, which requires large businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees by Jan. 4. Those who choose to remain unvaccinated by the deadline must undergo weekly testing, per the mandate.

Health workers at facilities that take part in Medicare and Medicaid are also required to be fully vaccinated by the deadline, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Court documents state that the temporary halt was granted after the petitions gave “cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues” with the Biden Administration’s mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to respond to the motion no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8.

The governor has already shown his opposition against vaccine mandates after he issued an executive order last month that bans any entity in Texas to issue vaccine mandates, according to the Texas Tribune.

If Biden’s mandate stands, it will void part of Abbott’s ban; however, his order can still apply to other entities in the state, the Tribune reports.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

