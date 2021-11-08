Seven indicted in child sex sting operation, Bexar County DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury on Monday indicted seven people arrested in August in a four-day undercover operation involving the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the Olmos Park Police Department and the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit.

The DA’s office said investigators involved in the operation posed as minors under 16 on apps like Tinder, Grindr, Mocospace and SKOUT, among others.

The suspects are accused of communicating a desire to engage in sexual activity with the people they believed were minors, according to the DA’s office. They were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet and engage in sexual contact -- a second-degree felony -- after they showed up at a particular location, officials said.

The following people were indicted:

Jason Byers, 48, of San Antonio

Joe Feist, 68, of San Antonio

James Pirtle, 50, of Lytle

Michael Poblano, 43, of San Antonio

Andrew Rivera, 32, of San Antonio

Santiago Rodriguez, 53, of San Antonio

Martin Villarreal, 57, of San Antonio

If found guilty, the suspects face a sentence between two and 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

