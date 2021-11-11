Man shot following altercation on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot while walking on the city’s Southeast Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Morningview Drive, not far from Martin Luther King Drive and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, the man and the suspect had gotten into an argument at a home. That’s when, police say, the man left the house and walked away.

Police said a short time later the suspect passed by the man while in a car and started shooting. The man was struck by the gunfire.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. His name and condition are not currently known.

SAPD said they searched the area for the suspect, but they were not found. The investigation is ongoing, police said.